Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield
New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield
This accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Hospital.
Car flipped on its side, pole damaged after crash in Holyoke
If anyone has information on her whereabouts please call the Holyoke Police Department.
Holyoke police ask for help finding missing girl
“I’ll be going to the Big E too. I go there every year!” said one Florence resident.
Local fairgoers react to the start of fair season in Massachusetts
A 62-year-old Springfield man, classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender is facing years in jail...
Jehovah Witness elder sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside
Authorities are investigating a death at the site. (CNN, @ROBBIE_PAGE, X, KYLE M., EDDIE...
Severe rain at Burning Man traps tens of thousands in Nevada desert