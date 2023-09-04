Wilbraham police look for missing 17-year-old

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager from Wilbraham has gone missing and now police are asking for the public’s help.

Have you seen him?

Take a closed look at the pictures. This is Ayden Williams, he is 17-years-old.

Ayden Williams, 17, is 5'8", 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and dark pants. (Photo courtesy Wilbraham Police Department)

The Wilbraham Police Department reports he walked away from his home on Friday, September 1st.

“Ayden is 5′8″, 150lbs, and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and dark pants,” police explained on their Facebook page Monday.

If you have any information that could help police find Ayden, please reach out to the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837 or call your local police department.

