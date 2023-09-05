2 hospitalized, following serious vehicle crash on I-91 south ramp in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene for a vehicle crash on I-91 south near Exit 49 in Enfield, the area now remains closed at this time.

According to the Enfield Police Department, at around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-91 south.

Officials said an SUV tried to exit a ramp by taking a right turn onto Route 5, the vehicle struck a box truck headed northbound on Route 5 at the intersection of the top of the ramp.

Both occupants inside of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital due to serious injuries.

The ramp on I-91 south by exit 49 is closed at this time and is set to reopen around 6 p.m.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.