2 teens to be summoned to court following Monson car break-ins

Monson Police have arrested two Connecticut juveniles following a string of car break-ins.
Monson Police have arrested two Connecticut juveniles following a string of car break-ins.(MGN)
By Camelia Reid and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have arrested two Connecticut juveniles following a string of car break-ins.

In May, police responded to car break-ins on King Street, East Hill Road, Town Farm Road, Crest Road, and Munn Road.

Over the last few months, police identified a 16-year-old from New Haven, CT and 15-year-old from Hamden, CT as suspects.
They’re facing several counts of breaking and entering and larceny.

The teens are expected to be summoned to Hampden County Juvenile Court, but it’s uncertain if they’ll face charges due to their age and Connecticut residency.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Chicopee police officer who spent months in the hospital after suffering a major heart attack...
Chicopee officer welcomed home after spending months in the hospital
Ayden Williams, 17, is 5'8", 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and...
Wilbraham police look for missing 17-year-old
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man struck and killed by car in Springfield

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: AMR graduation, clothing drive, Motu Indian Kitchen open for business
Police seized a loaded large-capacity following an ongoing argument with a neighbor on Saturday...
Springfield officers recover loaded firearm following ongoing dispute among neighbors
Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in...
Remains found on Connecticut River island identified
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
As a new school year begins, there are new warnings about illegal e-cigarettes aimed at...
FDA issues warning to retailers over vape products that resemble toys, kid’s drinks