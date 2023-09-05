2 teens to be summoned to court following Monson car break-ins

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monson Police have arrested two Connecticut juveniles following a string of car break-ins.

In May, police responded to car break-ins on King Street, East Hill Road, Town Farm Road, Crest Road, and Munn Road.

Over the last few months, police identified a 16-year-old from New Haven, CT and 15-year-old from Hamden, CT as suspects.

They’re facing several counts of breaking and entering and larceny.

The teens are expected to be summoned to Hampden County Juvenile Court, but it’s uncertain if they’ll face charges due to their age and Connecticut residency.

