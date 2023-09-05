After-school activities in Springfield canceled due to hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The hot and humid weather has prompted one local school district to cancel afternoon activities.

Officials with Springfield Public Schools said that after-school activities for Tuesday have been canceled because of the heat.

The decison comes as a heat advisory remains in effect for the Pioneer Valley from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, adn Thursday with temperatures reaching into the lower 90′s and heat indices between 95 to 99 degrees.

