Belchertown Police introduce new comfort dog

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A new four-legged friend is joining the ranks of the Belchertown Police Department.

The department announced Tuesday that Oliver, an eight-week-old Labrador retriever, will become their new comfort dog.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped us get the Comfort Dog Program up and running, especially Boonefield Labradors for their support and donation,” police explained.

Oliver has begun his training and work with his handler, Officer Valerie Austin. He even has his own Facebook page where members of the community can follow his latest information and news.

