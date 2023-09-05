Belchertown Police introduce new comfort dog

A new four-legged friend is joining the ranks of the Belchertown Police Department.
A new four-legged friend is joining the ranks of the Belchertown Police Department.(Facebook / Belchertown Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The department announced Tuesday that Oliver, an eight-week-old Labrador retriever, will become their new comfort dog.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped us get the Comfort Dog Program up and running, especially Boonefield Labradors for their support and donation,” police explained.

Oliver has begun his training and work with his handler, Officer Valerie Austin. He even has his own Facebook page where members of the community can follow his latest information and news.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

