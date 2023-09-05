Brookfield man facing charges after allegedly leaving dog in hot car

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Sep. 5, 2023
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A dog owner is facing animal cruelty charges after police said he left his dog locked in a hot car on Monday.

“We got a call from concerned citizens around 2 p.m. of a dog in a car. When I arrived, the dog was panting, seemed like it was entering heat stroke,” said Palmer Police Officer Joshua Wood.

Police said David Gouin of Brookfield left his dog inside a locked car in the Big Y parking lot Monday for more than 30 minutes as temperatures soared into the high 80s. Officers quickly broke into the car and gave the dog water. The dog’s owner, Gouin, came back shortly after and was taken into custody.

“It was about 86 degrees out, so in the car after about a half hour, it was about 120 degrees,” Wood added.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom as Gouin faced a judge Tuesday. He was released on $5,000 in personal surety. The judge also ruled he cannot have any animals in his possession.

“Some people think leaving the windows down a little bit allows air to get in the vehicle, but that’s completely wrong. It’s more of an enclosed space and it doesn’t move,” Wood explained.

Wood shared this advice for people, especially as temperatures are expected to continue to rise this week.

“So even if it’s only 80 degrees outside, that car can get over 130 degrees. Just sitting in that car alone for five minutes, it gets hot, so just imagine a dog whose internal temperature is a lot higher than ours and can only sweat through their feet, but it’s just way too hot for anybody to be in the car,” Wood noted.

Gouin’s next scheduled court date is November 15.

