Getting Answers: Extreme heat temperatures impact schools across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The extreme heat has been causing schools all over the area to come up with immediate solutions to keep kids cool and safe.

On Tuesday, temperatures in the lower 90′s but feeling almost 100 degrees. The heat caused schools across western Massachusetts to quickly respond and react, in order to keep every student safe from the heat.

At Springfield Public Schools, all after-school activities were cancelled on Tuesday. This last-minute change impacted parents like Jasier Reyes from Springfield.

He spoke to Western Mass News in Spanish while he picked up his daughter from school.

“Yes, it’s impactful,” said Reyes, translated in English. “Because you must remember that people have their schedules, because of work and now we have to come early so she’s taken care of, which is what worries me.”

Other measures being taken around Springfield are changes in uniform. Students at St. Michael’s Academy are now allowed to wear their gym uniforms all week in efforts to keep cool.

Just like Springfield, Holyoke Public Schools are also taking action.

Superintendent Anthony Soto told Western Mass News in a statement in part quote:

“Holyoke Public Schools are limiting outdoor recess breaks and physical education classes to minimize exposure to high temperatures and humidity. Air conditioning will be in use at all Holyoke Public Schools buildings that offer it… each school building offers a water bottle refilling station so students can refill their bottles while at school.”

In the meantime, Reyes is doing what he can to keep himself and his daughter cool and safe from this extreme heat.

“Oh boy, the AC always on,” added Reyes translated in English. “The AC and keeping her hydrated all the time. A lot of water and her juices, so she’s always hydrated.”

On top of drinking plenty of liquids, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing light clothing and keeping outside time to a minimum.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.