Heat is on this week with a heat advisory through Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from Noon to 8PM Today, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures reaching into the lower 90′s and heat indices between 95-99!

We’ve seen a partly cloudy, hot day today across western Mass with afternoon highs around 90 in most spots! The heat index has been bouncing around 90 in the hills to 96-97 at times in the lower valley.

The heat and humidity can especially effect children playing outdoors and keep any pet walks brief and confined to grass. Also, check in on older family members or neighbors. The hottest times of the day are between 3-5pm.

Wednesday will look and feel very similar to today with a few clouds early, then mainly sunny skies, high humidity and light breezes.

Thursday might end up as the hottest day of the week with highs in the low to middle 90s. The heat index again nears the upper 90s at times and we will see significant sunshine. There’s a low risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm near sunset.

Our heat advisory could be extended into Friday as highs may return to around 90 with a heat index in the mid-90s, but it shouldn’t be as rough. An isolated shower or storm is possible by the evening.

A slow-moving cold front nears this weekend but may not move through southern New England until Sunday or even Monday. We remain very humid, but temperatures cool back into the 80s. Lots of clouds Saturday and Sunday mornings with a few showers possible, then scattered showers and storms are more likely in the afternoon and evening. The risk for a shower continues Monday, then Tuesday and Wednesday are trending drier. Next week’s forecast is still uncertain this far out and what will become hurricane Lee this weekend will need to be watched closely.

