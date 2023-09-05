Man arrested, after possessing loaded firearm involved in Springfield house break-in

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a stolen, loaded firearm in connection to a house break-in on East Bay Path Terrace on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to the house of East Bay Path Terrace for reports of a house break involving a stolen gun.

Officials revealed 18-year-old Maliki Richardson allegedly broke into the basement of the home through a window and stole a loaded firearm.

Police were able to locate the suspect and seize the firearm that was in a backpack and later placed Richardson under arrest.

Richardson is now facing the following charges:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Breaking and entering a building
  • Larceny of a firearm
  • Larceny from a building

