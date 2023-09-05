Man struck and killed by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle late last week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a one-car crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Worthington and Bowdoin Streets around 8 p.m. Friday.

The man who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene.

Walsh added that the driver involved did remain at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

