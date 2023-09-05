Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow hosts 75th annual festival

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People across the Bay State enjoyed the long weekend in different ways. Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow hosting its 75th annual festival this weekend.

It’s a Labor Day weekend tradition as tens of thousands gathered in Ludlow this weekend for the 5-day event where Portugese food, music, and culture took center stage. The festival honors the Virgin Mary and is regarded as one of the most significant Portuguese American cultural events.

Ludlow’s Our Lady of Fatima Festa returned for another year and brought large crowds, who said this is an annual tradition they look forward to each and every year.

“It’s just a tradition. We eat here and we go on rides and just talk,” said Krista Paulo of Ludlow.

“It’s just been a tradition for me too and I used to go with family and now, I go with friends and I just keep coming back,” added Gia from Ludlow.

The event also brings vendors from around New England to the church grounds. Ashley’s Jewlery’s Betti Alvorado sold jewelry imported from Brazil.

“It’s very popular because Brazil and Portugal are so close,” Alvorado said.

She said she and her husband have been coming to this specific festival for more than a decade.

“We’re so happy to be coming here. We’ve been coming here for 14 years,” Alvorado added. “This place is very nice, especially the music.”

Alvorado told us we can learn a lot about each other during cultural celebrations like this one.

“I think it’s very important to teach the kids about the procession and the feast and what it means,” Alvorado explained.

