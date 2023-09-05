Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Streets for reports of a man down.

Upon arrival, police located two individuals who appeared to be passed out inside a running car at the intersection.

As officers approached the car, they saw a gun on the passengers lap.

The individual was later identified as 28-year-old Shanard Holmes.

Police seized the firearm, put the car into park and removed both people from the car.

The driver was cited for a traffic violation and was then released.

Authorities said Holmes was placed under arrest and is now facing several charges.

