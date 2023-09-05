Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot

Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking lot over the weekend.(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was located in an East Longmeadow parking lot over the weekend.

East Longmeadow Police said that officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Main Street around 8 p.m. Saturday for report of a male in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency crews arrived and helped the victim, who was conscious, able to talk, and then transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators initially determined that the shooting took place in Springfield, near the East Longmeadow town line, and there was no reason to believe that there was a danger to the public.

Springfield Police are now investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Chicopee police officer who spent months in the hospital after suffering a major heart attack...
Chicopee officer welcomed home after spending months in the hospital
Ayden Williams, 17, is 5'8", 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and...
Wilbraham police look for missing 17-year-old
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile

Latest News

Holiday travel rush this Labor Day
Labor Day weekend travel rush
Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow sees business boost for Labor Day
Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow sees business boost for Labor Day
The heat index may approach 95-99 degrees for a few hours Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Holiday travel rush this Labor Day
Labor Day weekend travel rush