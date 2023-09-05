Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was located in an East Longmeadow parking lot over the weekend.

East Longmeadow Police said that officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Main Street around 8 p.m. Saturday for report of a male in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency crews arrived and helped the victim, who was conscious, able to talk, and then transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators initially determined that the shooting took place in Springfield, near the East Longmeadow town line, and there was no reason to believe that there was a danger to the public.

Springfield Police are now investigating the incident.

