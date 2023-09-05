Remains found on Connecticut River island identified

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on August 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the remains as those of Brian Cornwell of Greenfield, who was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office at (413) 774-3186

