Remains found on Connecticut River island identified

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in...
Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.(WGGB/WSHM)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in the Connecticut River.

The skeletal remains were found on August 23 by a group of children from a summer program that was exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the remains as those of Brian Cornwell of Greenfield, who was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

LEARN MORE: Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island

The cause of death remains under investigation. Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office at (413) 774-3186

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Chicopee police officer who spent months in the hospital after suffering a major heart attack...
Chicopee officer welcomed home after spending months in the hospital
Ayden Williams, 17, is 5'8", 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and...
Wilbraham police look for missing 17-year-old
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man struck and killed by car in Springfield

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: AMR graduation, clothing drive, Motu Indian Kitchen open for business
Police seized a loaded large-capacity following an ongoing argument with a neighbor on Saturday...
Springfield officers recover loaded firearm following ongoing dispute among neighbors
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
As a new school year begins, there are new warnings about illegal e-cigarettes aimed at...
FDA issues warning to retailers over vape products that resemble toys, kid’s drinks