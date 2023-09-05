Springfield officers recover loaded firearm following ongoing dispute among neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seized a loaded large-capacity following an ongoing argument with a neighbor on Saturday afternoon in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers arrested 30-year-old Jesus Molina on Saturday afternoon in the area of Phoenix Terrace.

Police responded to the scene for a gun call stemming from an argument between neighbors.

Molina was alleged to have pointed a firearm at a victim during the argument.

When officers arrived, they located Molina and a loaded gun just a few feet away from him.

Police placed Molina under arrest and he is now facing several charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.