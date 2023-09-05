Springfield voters taking part in early voting as preliminary election day nears

The preliminary elections for mayor and city council in Springfield are exactly one week away,...
The preliminary elections for mayor and city council in Springfield are exactly one week away, but early voting is already underway.(Western Mass News)
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The preliminary elections for mayor and city council in Springfield are exactly one week away, but early voting is already underway. Next Tuesday, voters will narrow the field of candidates for municipal races, including for mayor, but many registered voters are getting a head start with early voting.

The five candidates on the ballot right now are:

  • Domenic Sarno, who is running for what could be his seventh term
  • State Representative Orlando Ramos
  • Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman
  • Springfield City Councilor and former City Council President Justin Hurst
  • Local psychotherapist Dr. David Ciampi

The top two vote getters will appear on the November ballot.

Tuesday at city hall, clerks were opening applications for requests from residents to cast their votes by mail and watch over walk-ins filling out ballots in person. One of them was Lourdes Colón. Speaking to us in Spanish, she told Western Mass News that she didn’t initially think of voting early.

“Well, I came to run an errand and saw the marketing for voting and took advantage. [Reporter: …and how was the process today?] Very easy,” Colon said.

We also spoke with Springfield’s election commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez, who told us voter turnout so far has been more than the city expected.

“In the past couple election years, we always see a huge increase in the state election year. This year has been the highest number that we’ve had in a local preliminary election which, just to me, is a testament to the fact that people are really excited about voting for mayor with the five candidates that we have on the ballot, plus the 20 candidates that we have for at-large. I think that’s what’s driving the increase in voters,” Oyola-Lopez explained.

Oyola-Lopez also said voters who have taken advantage of early voting have shown a lot of enthusiasm about who will fill the two open city council seats.

“I think, that’s the one thing that we’ve seen, is quite a bit of interest, both on the candidate’s side, so people enthusiastic about running for office, as well as the voters enthusiastic about being able to elect two new city council candidates,” Oyola-Lopez explained. “If you can picture 20 different campaigns and all of their volunteer and all of their get out to vote efforts, I think that’s also been helping people really know who’s on the ballot…I think all of that, just combined, the mayoral race, the big field in the city council at large candidates, and then all the activities surrounding that, is helping the voters come out.”

Early voting will be offered at city hall until Friday, September 8. Polls will be open next Tuesday, September 12t from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Chicopee police officer who spent months in the hospital after suffering a major heart attack...
Chicopee officer welcomed home after spending months in the hospital
Ayden Williams, 17, is 5'8", 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and...
Wilbraham police look for missing 17-year-old
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man struck and killed by car in Springfield

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: AMR graduation, clothing drive, Motu Indian Kitchen open for business
Police seized a loaded large-capacity following an ongoing argument with a neighbor on Saturday...
Springfield officers recover loaded firearm following ongoing dispute among neighbors
Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in...
Remains found on Connecticut River island identified
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
As a new school year begins, there are new warnings about illegal e-cigarettes aimed at...
FDA issues warning to retailers over vape products that resemble toys, kid’s drinks