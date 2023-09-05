Springfield voters taking part in early voting as preliminary election day nears

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The preliminary elections for mayor and city council in Springfield are exactly one week away, but early voting is already underway. Next Tuesday, voters will narrow the field of candidates for municipal races, including for mayor, but many registered voters are getting a head start with early voting.

The five candidates on the ballot right now are:

Domenic Sarno, who is running for what could be his seventh term

State Representative Orlando Ramos

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman

Springfield City Councilor and former City Council President Justin Hurst

Local psychotherapist Dr. David Ciampi

The top two vote getters will appear on the November ballot.

Tuesday at city hall, clerks were opening applications for requests from residents to cast their votes by mail and watch over walk-ins filling out ballots in person. One of them was Lourdes Colón. Speaking to us in Spanish, she told Western Mass News that she didn’t initially think of voting early.

“Well, I came to run an errand and saw the marketing for voting and took advantage. [Reporter: …and how was the process today?] Very easy,” Colon said.

We also spoke with Springfield’s election commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez, who told us voter turnout so far has been more than the city expected.

“In the past couple election years, we always see a huge increase in the state election year. This year has been the highest number that we’ve had in a local preliminary election which, just to me, is a testament to the fact that people are really excited about voting for mayor with the five candidates that we have on the ballot, plus the 20 candidates that we have for at-large. I think that’s what’s driving the increase in voters,” Oyola-Lopez explained.

Oyola-Lopez also said voters who have taken advantage of early voting have shown a lot of enthusiasm about who will fill the two open city council seats.

“I think, that’s the one thing that we’ve seen, is quite a bit of interest, both on the candidate’s side, so people enthusiastic about running for office, as well as the voters enthusiastic about being able to elect two new city council candidates,” Oyola-Lopez explained. “If you can picture 20 different campaigns and all of their volunteer and all of their get out to vote efforts, I think that’s also been helping people really know who’s on the ballot…I think all of that, just combined, the mayoral race, the big field in the city council at large candidates, and then all the activities surrounding that, is helping the voters come out.”

Early voting will be offered at city hall until Friday, September 8. Polls will be open next Tuesday, September 12t from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

