Town by Town: AMR graduation, clothing drive, Motu Indian Kitchen open for business

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Longmeadow and East Longmeadow.

The American Medical Response held a graduation event on Tuesday.

The celebration was for the 21 people graduating from AMR’s earn while you learn EMT program.

All 21 graduates will be working for AMR Springfield, once their certified.

The diverse class consisted of 9 females and 12 males, with 14 identifying as a member of a racial or ethnic minority.

St. Mary’s Parish Center in Longmeadow will be collecting children’s clothes now through the end of the month.

The donations are for the refugee children who arrived at the Chicopee homeless shelter in June.

The church is asking for new and gently used clothing for newborns to age 14.

If anyone would like to make a donation, you can drop off clothes in the front lobby of Storrs Library.

The clothing drive will end on September 30.

Finally, Motu Indian Kitchen in East Longmeadow is now open for business.

The establishment is open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Motu Indian Kitchen is located on 520 North Main Street.

