Town by Town: Our Lady of Fatima Festa, Pa’lante cookout

Town by Town took you to Ludlow and Holyoke on Monday.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s fair season and Our Lady of Fatima in Ludlow celebrated 75 years with a fair that started last week and came to an end on Monday.

The celebration had all your fair favorites: rides, games, raffles, music, fireworks, and good food.

As a reminder, The Big E opens their doors on September 15.

In Holyoke, the annual Pa’lante Labor Day cookout was held at the Community Field dog park.

Pa’lante consists of youth leaders who use indingenous circle practice to support each other and their communities to address conflict and harm, grieve, solve problems, and help with trauma.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A Chicopee police officer who spent months in the hospital after suffering a major heart attack...
Chicopee officer welcomed home after spending months in the hospital
Ayden Williams, 17, is 5'8", 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a camo shirt, zip-up hoody, and...
Wilbraham police look for missing 17-year-old
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile

Latest News

Western Massachusetts to see several days of late-summer heat
Western Massachusetts to see several days of late-summer heat
People across the Bay State enjoyed the long weekend in different ways. Our Lady of Fatima...
Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Ludlow hosts 75th annual festival
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot
Elms College students move-in to start the school year
Elms College students move-in to start the school year