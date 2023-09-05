Town by Town: Our Lady of Fatima Festa, Pa’lante cookout

(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s fair season and Our Lady of Fatima in Ludlow celebrated 75 years with a fair that started last week and came to an end on Monday.

The celebration had all your fair favorites: rides, games, raffles, music, fireworks, and good food.

As a reminder, The Big E opens their doors on September 15.

In Holyoke, the annual Pa’lante Labor Day cookout was held at the Community Field dog park.

Pa’lante consists of youth leaders who use indingenous circle practice to support each other and their communities to address conflict and harm, grieve, solve problems, and help with trauma.

