Western Massachusetts to see several days of late-summer heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the month of September beginning, it means the end of summer is near, but not the end of summer heat. This week’s weather could be even hotter than what we’ve experienced so far this season.

“The weather is so crazy, is sort of hard to predict, you know. We got all the rain. Now, we’re getting some heat, you know. It seems like is all over the place,” said Carmino Mineo of Agawam.

On Monday, Mineo came to a splash pad on School Street Park with his family to keep cool and escape the summer heat that could be felt all across western Massachusetts. Others, like Mineo, are worried about the potential of the first heat wave of the summer so far into the season.

“Everything is changing. Seasons are going to be changing. They are either going longer or shorter, different. I mean, there’s probably been heat waves in the past that have gone this late, but I think they might become more common occurrence, but you know, roll with the punches,” said Joshua Kahalil of Agawam.

Western Mass News checked in with First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown and she told us the next few days could feel anywhere between 90 and 100 degrees.

“The Pioneer Valley is expecting to heat at least 90 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and with dew points being in the 60′s, the heat index may reach dangerous levels. In fact, a heat advisory has been issued already for Tuesday and Wednesday,” Brown explained.

It’s an end-of-summer heat that Kahalil said could be a good way to finish the Labor Day celebrations and enjoy the last days of summer.

“It’s a good way to send out the summer. I mean, it’s been a rainy, kind of drab of a summer, so it’s nice to get a little bit of heat and you know, get outside, and enjoy it,” Kahalil noted.

However, although some may agree that extreme heat for a few days is a good way to say goodbye to the summer season, that may not be the case for all.

“When we get heat that’s this extreme and we start talking about heat advisory, it doesn’t take much to lead to heat illness, so the main time frame of concern is the afternoon. So as kids are coming home from school and then all the way out until sunset, we’ve got heat that’s so rough that any vigorous outdoor activity can easily make you sick,” Brown added.

To avoid any health issues due to the heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends drinking plenty of fluids to keep hydrated, wearing light clothing and sun protective gear, and, if possible, taking breaks from being outside.

