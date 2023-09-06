3 people displaced following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people and three dogs are without a home after an early morning fire in Springfield.

Crews responded to 80 Talbot Road just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Springfield fire sharing these photos on social media of crews working to put those flames out.

No injuries have been reported and the three people are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Springfield arson and bomb squad.

