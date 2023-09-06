3 people displaced following Springfield house fire

Three people and three dogs are without a home after an early morning fire in Springfield.
By Samantha Galicki
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people and three dogs are without a home after an early morning fire in Springfield.

Crews responded to 80 Talbot Road just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Springfield fire sharing these photos on social media of crews working to put those flames out.

No injuries have been reported and the three people are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Springfield arson and bomb squad.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in...
Remains found on Connecticut River island identified
Police are on scene for a vehicle crash on I-91 south near Exit 49 in Enfield, the area now...
2 hospitalized, following serious vehicle crash on I-91 south ramp in Enfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man struck and killed by car in Springfield
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield

Latest News

Ludlow Athletics @Lionathletics · 18m Due to today's heat, the JV girls soccer game at 4pm has...
Doctors studying recent breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease research
Children's mental health
State announces $4.1 million in early childhood mental health grants
The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Wednesday that they are awarding $4.1 million in...
State announces $4.1 million in early childhood mental health grants
Man arrested after possessing loaded firearm involved in Springfield house break-in
Man arrested after possessing loaded firearm involved in Springfield house break-in