Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.(Anheuser-Busch, U.S. Department of Energy, MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bud Light’s parent company has a prominent investor, even as it deals with a sales slump.

Last quarter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought $95 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

Gates bought the stock around the time Bud Light alienated some of the company’s core base because of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Since then, Anheuser-Busch stock has dropped about 2%, losing Gates money.

Gates has previously admitted he’s “not a big beer drinker,” but he’s also invested nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Heineken holdings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the human remains that were found late last month on an island in...
Remains found on Connecticut River island identified
Police are on scene for a vehicle crash on I-91 south near Exit 49 in Enfield, the area now...
2 hospitalized, following serious vehicle crash on I-91 south ramp in Enfield
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man struck and killed by car in Springfield
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was found in an East Longmeadow parking...
Police: shooting victim located in East Longmeadow parking lot

Latest News

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Russian missile strike on Ukrainian market kills 17 as Blinken announces new $1B aid package
A baby boy was surrendered to health care providers at Summerville Medical Center under...
3-day-old baby safely surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law
Hot and humid again, but we could also see an evening storm that could become strong to severe...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over