Chicopee Public Schools will dismiss school early due to heat advisory on Wednesday

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Public Schools have announced they will dismiss school early following the high temperatures on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Marcus Ware, due to the excessive heat advisory predicted for tomorrow, Chicopee Public Schools will operate under an early dismissal model.

Chicopee middle and high schools, including Chicopee Academy, will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

In a statement Superintendent Dr. Ware said in part quote:

“We understand that the timing of an early dismissal is not ideal. Although we understand that some of our school learning environments are equipped with air conditioning, we also understand that other learning environments are still works in progress. When making a decision such as this, numerous factors are taken into consideration.”

Students will be offered a bag lunch upon dismissal.

The start to the school day will remain the same.

