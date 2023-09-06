Chicopee school committee schedules meeting to discuss phone policy

Yondr specialized magnetic pouches. | Photo Source: KSLA
Yondr specialized magnetic pouches. | Photo Source: KSLA(KALB)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In an effort to minimize distractions in the classroom, the Chicopee School District implemented guidelines that keep phones locked away and now the policy is once again at the center of public discussion.

Right now, Chicopee high schoolers must lock up their phones before heading through the school doors but after tonight, we could see a change to that policy.

Last year, Chicopee High School became the first public high school in the area to require students to lock their phones up during school hours.

Right now, students at Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp, place their devices in a lockable magnetic bag called a Yondr pouch at the start of the school day.

The policy is designed to minimize the distractions phones often come with but those policies may see some revisions after tonight.

The Chicopee school committee is voting tonight on whether to allow students to use their phones in certain situations and upon teacher approval.

“I think it’ll positively impact. because it’ll still allow them to have access to their phones and it’ll teach them how to use it in a responsible way. so it’ll be oriented towards classroom instruction,” said Sam Shumsky, Chicopee School Committee member.

Shumsky says the district has already seen a positive impact since the Yondr pouches were first implemented in terms of how distracted students are. The school committee will vote on adopting this revision during tonight’s meeting.

