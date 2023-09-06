Doctors studying recent breakthrough in Alzheimer’s disease research

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cause of death for former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker has been revealed. His death certificate lists it Alzheimer’s disease. Based on the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for a number of years until August 26 when he passed away at the age of 99.

Barker’s recent death has many people talking, especially now that the cause of death has been revealed as Alzheimer’s disease. Although Barker was able to live just under a century, dementia is something many fear, no matter what age. However, recent scientific breakthroughs may help ease your mind. A new study, led by scientists at Oregon Health and Science University, found for the first time that a form of cell death known as ferroptosis, caused by a buildup of iron in cells, destroys microglia cells, a type of cell involved in the brain’s immune response in cases of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. They found the destruction of these cells may lead to cognitive decline.

“There are many pieces of the process of how cells die and our current treatment focus here to the point in the process and now, maybe this would give us options to look at if we can intervene with how cells die, for example, at this point of the process, so that’s what’s exciting about it,” said Dr. Stuart Anfang, vice chair of psychiatry at Baystate Health.

Anfang explained to Western Mass News that although this breakthrough could take research in a different direction, it’s important to note that it will not have an immediate clinical impact on diagnosis or treatment at this time.

“There is much, much more work to be done to translate a basic science breakthrough into something that might be clinically relevant in terms of treatment and that could take years and years for that to happen,” Anfang noted.

However, just this year, a new drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat early onset Alzheimer’s. The drug targets a different part of the process in which cells are killed leading to Alzheimer’s or different types of dementia. Anfang said the medical industry has known for decades amyloid plaques were associated with Alzheimer’s disease and, after years of research, they were able to come up with a drug to target them.

“The thought was if you could prevent the amyloid plaques or get rid of the amyloid plaques, that would change the process of Alzheimer’s disease,” Anfang explained. “So, if you had already progressed to say a moderate level of Alzheimer’s, these medicines probably don’t have much impact at that point. There’s been too much damage done, but we can identify patients much earlier in the process who are having these amyloid plaques and who are in the sort of early stages and if we can identify them and initiate this kind of treatment that would be a big game changer in terms of the management of the condition because you’d be able to sort of impact the course of the illness early on in the process.”

Barker’s death certificate also lists high blood pressure, hypothyroidism, and high cholesterol as contributing factors to his death. In addition to early intervention, Anfang said keeping your body healthy will also help keep your brain healthy. He also suggested keeping your brain active to prevent cognitive decline.

