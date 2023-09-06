East Longmeadow Police looking to identify credit card theft suspects

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The East Longmeadow Police Department is asking for your help identifying two people.

On August 3, the two people entered the Panera Bread in East Longmeadow. The female subject pushed her table and chair near two other elderly patrons. She then used a blanket over her shoulders to hide her arm and reached into the elderly victim’s purse and stole their credit cards.

The pair then purchased items using those stolen credit cards at Costco and the Apple store.

If anyone has any information that can lead to the identity of these two suspects, please contact East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440 ext. 2202

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.