Heat Advisories Extended to Friday with a Low Severe Storm Risk

By Janna Brown
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory continues through 8PM Friday for the Pioneer Valley with a possible heat index of 95-100 degrees for a few hours in the afternoon and early evening. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the US and World-most don’t know that. It’s deceptively dangerous and can quickly cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke in humans and pets.

Temperatures today have returned to the low 90s in most lower elevations with a heat index hitting middle to upper 90s at times before 6-7pm. Tonight, skies remain clear to mostly clear with light to calm wind. Lows return to the upper 60s with very muggy conditions!

Thursday should be the hottest day of the week with highs approaching lower to middle 90s. The afternoon heat index will again approach 95-100 degrees with mostly sunny skies. However, there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm later in the day too. With the current air mass overhead, it won’t take much for showers to become storms and a thunderstorm could quickly turn strong or severe. We have a slight severe risk Thursday, which is a level 2 out of 5.

Any shower or thunderstorm activity Thursday evening should be done by midnight and clouds and fog linger into Friday morning. Very humid Friday with a mix of clouds and sun and another threat for an isolated strong to severe storm late in the day. Hot and humid of course, but the heat eases this weekend.

Cooler temperatures this weekend, but humidity remains very high. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance for a shower early, then scattered showers later in the afternoon. Rain chances increase Sunday, especially in the afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms as a cold front comes into western Mass. This front looks to stall over our area through Monday, keeping it very humid and rainy. Drier air builds Tuesday, but rain chances are back Wednesday. The end of the week is still very uncertain as the forecast hinges on “Lee”.

