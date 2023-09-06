Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police said that their department, along with the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, conducted a month-long investigation into an open-air drug distribution operation on Appleton Street. They noted that the investigation began after concerned citizens contacted their department about quality-of-life issues in the area of Appleton and Elm Streets.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on an Appleton Street apartment and police reportedly seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ammunition.

Jose Rivera, 39, Emilio Rivera, and Brandy Bellemore, 30, were arrested and are facing drug-related charges.

