Hot, humid weather prompts early dismissals for some school districts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Keeping children safe from the heat prompted public schools in Chicopee, Westfield, and Springfield to go with half-day schedules today. On Wednesday, temperatures were in the 90s, but it felt almost 100 degrees, for the second day in a row. It’s extreme heat that’s caused many school districts across western Massachusetts to quickly react and make changes in order to keep kids cool, hydrated, and safe.

“Like most districts across the commonwealth and throughout New England, a number of our schools are without [air conditioning]. I think a lot of people think that Springfield is unique in that case, when actually, it is the norm that across the state and across New England. A lot of schools are without [air conditioning],” said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.

Cavaan told Western Mass News that the absence of air conditioning in many of their buildings led to their decision to dismiss students early dismissal on both Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a change that parents like Terese Napoli, a mom of two, wished could be better planned.

“My older son has issues with change. He’s got some developmental disorders, but he likes constant, knowing what he is going to do. This disrupts a lot of kids,” Napoli said.

Napoli, who is a mobile hair stylist, had to also alter her schedule in order to be able to pick up her two kids.

“Now, I have to totally cut out my sisters at the Marian Center ‘cause I do their hair on Wednesdays only because it’s the only day they are available and I am picking my son up. I can’t work for my sisters, who I love so much,” Napoli explained.

In Holyoke, drop-off and pick-up times stayed the same. Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent and Receiver Anthony Soto told Western Mass News why they did not call for an early dismissal. In a statement, he said, in part:

“Holyoke Public Schools is fortunate that our schools have been equipped with air conditioning thanks to capital improvement investments in recent years… While some hallways and larger spaces have seen temperatures climb somewhat, our classrooms have remained comfortable for our students and staff…If any areas become too warm, we will take steps to address those situations.”

So far, the communities across western Massachusetts that now have early dismissals in place for their schools for Thursday are Springfield, Westfield, Monson and Gateway Regional.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.