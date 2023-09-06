‘It has to do with the safety of our students’: Holyoke leaders discuss school district’s new bus policy

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - City councilors in Holyoke discussed an issue that’s on many parent’s minds, a new policy that limits who can ride the bus to school. This, after a group of parents expressed their concerns to their city leaders just last week.

It’s a new policy that went into effect at the start of the month when kids went back to school, but many city councilors said something needs to change.

“I just want to let you know that my kids do need the bus,” expressed Iris Espada, of the Lyman Terrace Parent Association.

Last week, a group of parents from one Holyoke neighborhood took to the steps of city hall in their fight to be heard by city leaders and six days later, their concerns dominated the conversation at the Holyoke City Council meeting.

“In terms of the need of, not only for the parents of Lyman Terrace, but the school bus, it has to do with the safety of our students, and their families and it also has to do with the quality of life for families,” explained Gloria of Holyoke.

“More needs to be done for our children of Holyoke,” added another Holyoke resident.

Before the meeting, city leaders like Mayor Joshua Garcia and school superintendent Michael Soto met with that same group of parents to listen to their concerns and promise they’ll do what they can to enact change.

The policy at the heart of the issue: guidelines that only offer transportation services to kids who live outside a certain radius of the school.

Parents called this policy a public safety issue, something many city councilors agreed with.

“It still means a lot that these students face safety issues,” noted Juan Anderson-Burgos, of the Holyoke City Council. “Do they need this bus? Absolutely.”

“We need to immediately fix this problem,” said individual of the Holyoke City Council. “Get this bus tomorrow as far as I’m concerned.”

While city leaders agree, something needs to change, others say the fix won’t come overnight.

“Is the need dire? Absolutely,” added Anderson-Burgos. “It is 100% dire. To say its like a light switch that can turn on tomorrow? That’s false. It’s much more complicated than that.”

In the end, the city council voted to bring this issue before the school committee and public safety committee for further discussion.

The public safety meeting is scheduled for some time next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.