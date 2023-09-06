Schools, student-athletes adjust sports and practice schedules due to hot weather

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The hot and humid weather has impacted school sports practices and games across the Bay State.

“It’s really hot, too hot sometimes,” said Caidence White, a member of the volleyball team at Springfield Central High School.

High temperatures continued on Wednesday and student-athletes told Western Mass News how it has impacted the start to their fall season.

“Our coach basically told us due to the weather, we can’t practice at the school, so we ended up practicing from 7 to 10 o’clock and then woke up at four in the morning, get here for 5:30, have another practice before school and do same thing after school tomorrow,” added Cameron Walter, a football player at Springfield Central High School.

“It’s definitely slowing things down, so like the boys, our season hasn’t started yet, but we have workouts and stuff, but it’s definitely really hot in the school, so it’s kind of limiting us to what we can do,” said Cameran Burnette, a volleyball player at Springfield Central High School.

Springfield Public Schools cancelled all after-school activities on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and postponed the home girls volleyball game that was scheduled Tuesday.

“The gym was too hot, so they cancelled,” White added.

Dwayne Early, the athletic director for Springfield Public Schools, shared the guidelines they follow from the state before a practice or game is postponed due to the heat advisory.

“We use an instrument, a wet balm thermometer, and that thermometer, it has a certain measurement of heat index and humidity. It gives us a number. Based on that number, we have a document that the MIAA provides us and it tells us what we can and can’t do,” Early explained.

With temperatures expected to rise this week, he said they will make decisions day by day.

“All the kids are anxious obviously to get started. It’s been a long summer. They have been training, so they are ready to go,” Early noted.

As for the games that have been cancelled due to the heat, Early said they have been rescheduled for later in the season.

