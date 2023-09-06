Springfield Public Schools announces early dismissal due to high temperatures
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools has just announced schools will be dismissed early due to the soaring temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to a social media post by Springfield Public Schools, all schools will be dismissed early in result of the recent weather forecast advisory.
The following schools will be dismissed early on Wednesday and Thursday.
All high schools will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m. including:
- John J. Duggan Academy
- The Springfield Renaissance School
- Springfield Conservatory of the Arts
- Van Sickle School
- Springfield Prep Charter School
- Emergence Academy
- Chestnut Campus
All middle schools will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m. including:
- Alfred Zanetti Schools
- Van Sickle Academy
All elementary schools, Pre-K and Pre-K Centers will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m.
