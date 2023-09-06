Springfield Public Schools announces early dismissal due to high temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools has just announced schools will be dismissed early due to the soaring temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a social media post by Springfield Public Schools, all schools will be dismissed early in result of the recent weather forecast advisory.

The following schools will be dismissed early on Wednesday and Thursday.

All high schools will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m. including:

John J. Duggan Academy

The Springfield Renaissance School

Springfield Conservatory of the Arts

Van Sickle School

Springfield Prep Charter School

Emergence Academy

Chestnut Campus

All middle schools will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m. including:

Alfred Zanetti Schools

Van Sickle Academy

All elementary schools, Pre-K and Pre-K Centers will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.