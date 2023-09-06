State announces $4.1 million in early childhood mental health grants

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Wednesday that they are awarding $4.1 million in grants to support mental health in young children.

The funding will go to six organizations that serve early education programs, including Behavioral Health Network, which works with several cities across western Massachusetts. BHN is set to receive $772,706 in grant funding.

In response to today’s announcement, Governor Maura Healey said, in part:

“We have a mental health crisis that has only been made worse by the pandemic...these grants will provide early education and care programs with the tools and resources needed to help educators identify kids struggling and support families in accessing help.”

