Town By Town: Fill a Plate Feed a Family, New Firetruck, Ice Cream Fun Run

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Longmeadow.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, showing his support for the Gray House’s 9th annual Fill a Plate, Feed a Family challenge.

Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., 50 percent of all proceeds at the Hot Table inside Tower Square will go directly towards the fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps provide nutritious groceries to food-insecure households throughout the greater Springfield area.

Sarno and the executive director at the Gray House, Kristen McClintock, were at a hot table this afternoon, urging people to stop by and help raise funds.

In West Springfield, the city’s fire department has unveiled a brand new fire truck. Firefighters completed some practice drills Wednesday with the new E-3. The engine will be stationed on Riverdale Street at Station 3. This new addition will send the previous E-3 into retirement.

Over at the Longmeadow shops, an ice cream fun run is being held tonight from 6 until 8 p.m. It happens on the first Wednesday of every month.

Runners can meet at Fleet Feet in Longmeadow at 6:00 p.m. and then enjoy 20% off their order of the batch of ice cream afterward.

Everyone is welcome to participate.

