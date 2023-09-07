2 men arrested on gun, drug charges in Chicopee

Two men are facing charges after a gun arrest earlier this week in Chicopee.
Two men are facing charges after a gun arrest earlier this week in Chicopee.(Chicopee Police)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges after a gun arrest earlier this week in Chicopee.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to Granby Road for a report of a disturbance involving a gun. When police arrived on scene, they saw a black Nissan Sentra speeding out of a parking lot.

The reporting party pointed at the car and told police that the driver allegedly had a gun. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over. Eventually, the car stopped and both the driver and passenger were removed.

While searching for the gun, police reportedly found several bags of marijuana, along with other drugs.

Everett Sexton, 19, of Chicopee and Kaden Bertolasio, 19, of Springfield were both arrested and are facing several gun and drug-related charges. Bertolasio is facing an additional charge of failing to stop for police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Heat & humidity continue; late day storms possible

Latest News

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Jalissa Wilson
West Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
Ware Police are warning residents after several vehicles were broken into overnight.
Ware Police warning of several overnight vehicle break-ins
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Western Mass school districts dismiss early due to expected high temperatures