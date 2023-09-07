2 men arrested on gun, drug charges in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges after a gun arrest earlier this week in Chicopee.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to Granby Road for a report of a disturbance involving a gun. When police arrived on scene, they saw a black Nissan Sentra speeding out of a parking lot.

The reporting party pointed at the car and told police that the driver allegedly had a gun. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over. Eventually, the car stopped and both the driver and passenger were removed.

While searching for the gun, police reportedly found several bags of marijuana, along with other drugs.

Everett Sexton, 19, of Chicopee and Kaden Bertolasio, 19, of Springfield were both arrested and are facing several gun and drug-related charges. Bertolasio is facing an additional charge of failing to stop for police.

