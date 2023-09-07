3 people arrested following Springfield traffic stop

Springfield Police made three drug and gun arrests Wednesday night following a traffic stop on...
Springfield Police made three drug and gun arrests Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Lionel Benoit Road.(Springfield Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police made three drug and gun arrests Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Lionel Benoit Road.

Around 9 p.m., officers saw a car idling at a stop sign on College Street. After seeing the officers, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Miguel Torres, reportedly took off, only to be caught up to on Lionel Benoit Road.

Upon rolling down the window, officers saw a large cloud of smoke and several bags of marijuana in the car and digital scales.

Police then saw the front passenger, 19-year-old Josiah Falcon, allegedly staring at a fanny pack on the floor repeatedly. Upon investigating, police found a loaded gun, which was reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Torres and Falcon were arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearms charges.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested, but his name and charges will not be released due to his age.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Feel-like temps near 100 this afternoon; late day storms possible
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

2 teens arrested on gun, drug charges in Chicopee
2 men arrested on gun, drug charges in Chicopee - clipped version
The hot weather has prompted one of the area’s largest school districts to dismiss early for...
Springfield Public Schools to dismiss early Friday due to hot weather
The drawing will be the 22nd drawing since the jackpot was last hit on July 19.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to half a billion dollars
Holyoke officials report that there’s been an infestation of a nuisance insect in the city.
Officials warn of spotted lanternfly infestation in Holyoke