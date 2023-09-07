3 people arrested following Springfield traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police made three drug and gun arrests Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Lionel Benoit Road.

Around 9 p.m., officers saw a car idling at a stop sign on College Street. After seeing the officers, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Miguel Torres, reportedly took off, only to be caught up to on Lionel Benoit Road.

Upon rolling down the window, officers saw a large cloud of smoke and several bags of marijuana in the car and digital scales.

Police then saw the front passenger, 19-year-old Josiah Falcon, allegedly staring at a fanny pack on the floor repeatedly. Upon investigating, police found a loaded gun, which was reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Torres and Falcon were arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearms charges.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested, but his name and charges will not be released due to his age.

