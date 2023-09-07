Chicopee residents react to teen death possibly caused by ‘One Chip Challenge’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Massachusetts family is claiming the viral one-chip challenge caused the death of their teenage child.

“I have to say, it is the stupidest thing these kids are doing to this day,” said Stacey-Lee Bingley of Chicopee.

People in Western Mass shared their reaction after the news that the maker of the One Chip Challenge, has pulled their extremely spicy chip from store shelves.

This comes after claims from a family in Massachusetts that the one-chip challenge caused the death of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah.

Makers of the chip, Paqui, say on their package that the chip is not meant to be consumed by children.

In a statement posted on their website, Paqui did not mention Wolobah by name but said in part quote.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with retailers to remove the product from shelves,”

We asked people in Western Mass what they thought of the potentially life-ending incident.

“I feel sorry for his parents. I know that his life has ended so shortly,” said Bingle.

“I didn’t even know that was possible. out of all the ways to go, I can’t even believe that’s one of them,” said Janthony Maria of Chicopee.

The viral challenge involves people eating the entire chip that is covered in Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper pepper dust and attempting to withstand the heat.

Maria tells Western Mass News he’s tried a milder version of the challenge. Which caused him to sweat and feel a burning sensation in his mouth.

“I was out of work for like 15 minutes, I was throwing up, chugging milk, I couldn’t work for about 15-20 minutes,” said Maria.

The cause of Harris Wolobah’s death last Friday hasn’t been determined and an autopsy was still pending as of Thursday,

