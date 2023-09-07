Chicopee residents react to teen death possibly caused by ‘One Chip Challenge’

Chip-maker Paqui is removing the 'One Chip Challenge' from stores.
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the 'One Chip Challenge' from stores.(WCVB)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Massachusetts family is claiming the viral one-chip challenge caused the death of their teenage child.

“I have to say, it is the stupidest thing these kids are doing to this day,” said Stacey-Lee Bingley of Chicopee.

People in Western Mass shared their reaction after the news that the maker of the One Chip Challenge, has pulled their extremely spicy chip from store shelves.

This comes after claims from a family in Massachusetts that the one-chip challenge caused the death of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah.

Makers of the chip, Paqui, say on their package that the chip is not meant to be consumed by children.

In a statement posted on their website, Paqui did not mention Wolobah by name but said in part quote.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with retailers to remove the product from shelves,”

We asked people in Western Mass what they thought of the potentially life-ending incident.

“I feel sorry for his parents. I know that his life has ended so shortly,” said Bingle.

“I didn’t even know that was possible. out of all the ways to go, I can’t even believe that’s one of them,” said Janthony Maria of Chicopee.

The viral challenge involves people eating the entire chip that is covered in Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper pepper dust and attempting to withstand the heat.

Maria tells Western Mass News he’s tried a milder version of the challenge. Which caused him to sweat and feel a burning sensation in his mouth.

“I was out of work for like 15 minutes, I was throwing up, chugging milk, I couldn’t work for about 15-20 minutes,” said Maria.

The cause of Harris Wolobah’s death last Friday hasn’t been determined and an autopsy was still pending as of Thursday,

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
Lee now a major hurricane. The East Coast will need to watch for a close pass next week!
Final Heat Advisory Friday along with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

Bouchard will receive his Purple heart for his actions during his service in Vietnam.
Former Navy Corpsman receives purple heart award for his service in Vietnam
It appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause remains under...
Three alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a disease that’s the fifth leading cause of...
Springfield woman continues to help community years after death from ovarian cancer
Lee now a major hurricane. The East Coast will need to watch for a close pass next week!
Janna's Thursday Evening Tropics Update