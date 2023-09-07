Customer leaves $500 tip for workers at Amherst restaurant

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new business in Amherst has endured many struggles with staffing and being located in a college town. They’ve experienced lots of up and down with foot traffic, but this week, an act of kindness showed them it was all worth it.

“I ran to the back of the house to my manager and I was like ‘Look at this.’ Oh, we’ve struggled since May to get this place off the ground. We’ve gone through a lot of changes. A lot of people try us out, a lot of people, you know, life happens, but it meant so much,” said Olivia Radcliffe, bar manager at Amherst Burger Company.

Radcliffe was brought to tears while reliving the joy, relief, and appreciation she felt after receiving a $500 tip from a random customer on Monday night. It was a hectic day on the job for the staff at Amherst Burger Company. With two call-outs and broken air conditioning, the workers were pushed to their limit until one unassuming patron came in, sat at the bar, and ordered a burger and a drink.

“You know, I did the normal check-in as I’m like running and getting everything else wiping off sweat. ‘Hey, how’s your meal? Great, awesome,’” Radcliffe noted. “He ended up asking me ‘Hey, I noticed you guys are working your butts off. What’s going on?’ I said ‘Oh, we’re low staffed. It’s hard especially as the students transition getting people to work.’”

When he finished his meal, Radcliffe told Western Mass News that, not thinking anything of it, she handed him his bill with a smile, but when she went back to collect, she noticed a few extra zeros on the tip line.

“I run out the door. I’m chasing him down the street. I’m like ‘Sir, I can’t accept this. It’s too much’ and he just sort of walked by like [laughs] and gave us the peace sign. I didn’t catch his name. I didn’t really catch anything else about him, but he was so kind,” Radcliffe explained.

Luckily for the staff at Amherst Burger Company, the tips go directly to the employees, even those in the back get a slice.

“I think we all left with an extra $80 in our pocket that night. I know, for me, I work three jobs and so that extra income, even for the day, that’s grocery money, that’s gas in my car,” Radcliffe added.

Amherst Burger Company General Manager Tony Ferrari explained that, after the staff had a chance to digest this act of kindness, they all had the same overwhelming feeling.

“There are good people in the world,” Ferrari said.

It also sparked a conversation about what the word gratuity really means.

“We call it tip. We call it, like not many people call it gratuity, which is gratitude, and it feels really good to be seen as an establishment, seen as service workers, people working hard to serve their community,” Ferrari noted.

Ferrari and Radcliffe told Western Mass News that the overall message is that the kindness you show to those in the service industry and to small businesses across the board matters and can make a difference and to the kind patron, next time you come back, burger’s on the house!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.