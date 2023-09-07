Final Heat Advisory Friday along with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Record-tying heat today in western Mass with afternoon highs at Westover hitting 93 degrees. Tying the record from 2015. The heat index hovered in the middle to upper 90s most of the afternoon and even into the early evening.

Temperatures should be a bit warmer tonight as clouds increase. A few showers or a thunderstorm may come into western Mass after sunset, but chances are highest in Berkshire County. The valley may see something brief, but most storms should stay west. Berkshire County could even get a strong to severe storm tonight.

Overnight remains cloudy and humid with lows near 70. Low clouds and fog linger Friday morning, then we should get some sun, which will bring temperatures back into the 80s-possibly around 90. However, rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening with isolated to scattered showers and storms. There is a risk for a few severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall. Friday will also be the final day of extreme heat!

Cooler, but very humid and unsettled this weekend.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy and cooler, but humid with highs in the 80s. A shower or two is possible early on, then a better chance for wet weather is on tap for the afternoon and evening. Both Sunday and Monday will also feature widespread showers and a few thunderstorms and rain chances are overall much better than Saturday.

A cold front finally moves out of New England on Monday, allowing for only a slight drop in humidity. However, our next cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing humidity back up along with rain chances. Hurricane Lee will also be moving north, likely parallel to the East Coast late in the week. We will have to watch very closely for potential impacts.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.