LFO to perform at final MGM Free Music Friday of the season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This week marks the final ‘Free Music Friday’ of 2023 with a band with Massachusetts roots that take the stage on The Plaza at MGM Springfield.

It was one of the top-played songs of 1999. LFO’s ‘Summer Girls’ skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard charts and left their mark on the music world. The lone surviving member of the band, Brad Fischetti, told Western Mass News that it was an exciting time for his group.

“To go from five, six years ago in high school to having the number one hit in the country was quite a surreal experience. I think it’s easier to look back on it to understand how surreal it was,” Fischetti said.

LFO began as a group out of New Bedford, but Fischetti said their debut album, which sold two-and-a-half million copies, took them out of New England and across the world, but in a matter of years, that world started to change.

“The LFO story, like I mentioned, is really a sad story. We experienced a lot of loss,” Fischetti added.

The group’s other members, Devin Lima and Rich Cronin, both died from different forms of cancer, so now, when Fischetti takes the stage, it’s about more than just performing for the fans. It serves as a chance to remember his friends.

“My primary objective with anything with LFO on it is to honor Rich, honor Devin, and bring the fans back to a simpler time…reminisce about when they were in school or college and life was a little bit simpler,” Fischetti explained.

When LFO takes the stage on The Plaza at MGM Springfield on Friday, Fischetti said he will take fans through the times and challenges that LFO has faced. In the end, he’s hard pressed not to get emotional by the end of the concert.

“With these LFO story shows, where I play for an hour and a half and tell a lot of stories, I can’t not make it through one of those shows and not break down,” Fischetti noted. “We end with joy and we choose joy. I choose the light over the darkness and that was sort of a lesson I had to learn the hard way.”

You can catch LFO Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on The Plaza at MGM Springfield.

