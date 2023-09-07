Line-of-duty death of Hartford officer mourned by Springfield, Chicopee police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hartford police officer has died after a high schooler, who was allegedly fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, struck a police cruiser last night. Another officer suffered serious injuries.

“Bobby loved this city. He grew up going to Whalers games, loved going to Yard Goats games. Now, he served this city with courage and compassion,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “The street crimes unit, in which he was a part, they are some of the toughest most dangerous, most important work that anyone can do to keep our community safe.”

One Connecticut police officer has died in the line-of-duty and one was left hospitalized following a traffic stop incident in Hartford Wednesday night.

“When you lose a brother or sister officer, it’s felt nationwide and when it happens close to our backyard in Springfield, western Massachusetts…Hartford is 20 minutes away…you really feel it,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and AIC Criminal Justice Professor John Delaney.

Hartford Police identified 34-year-old Officer Bobby Garten as the passenger who died and Officer Brian Kearney as the driver, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said their cruiser was hit by a driver, who was traveling at high speed. The suspect, 18-year-old Richard Barrington, an eleventh grader in Hartford, sped through two red lights before the collision.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the other car is 18 and people flee us for many reasons and people get scared and drive crazy and he had some motor vehicle issues and he was just flying. This officer and his partner were going to a different call, so it’s heartbreaking,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Clapprood told Western Mass News that these types of incidents have become more common.

“This year, it’s been a real high incident rate for our serious accidents, pedestrian accidents, cruiser accidents, so for some reason, the driving habits of the motoring public are worse this year than years past,” Clapprood added.

She noted that as soon as the funeral services are finalized for Garten, some of her officers will go to Connecticut to pay their respects.

“It’s times like this where one thing about law enforcement is it’s a big family. We are one big community and we do really support each other when something like this happens,” Clapprood explained.

Chicopee Police also reacted to the loss and shared in a statement, in part:

“We would like to offer our condolences to the Hartford Police Department for the loss of one of their own. Our thoughts are with your department, and the family of the fallen officer. We are also hoping for a full recovery of the second officer that was injured during this incident.”

