Ludlow Girl’s soccer plays through Heat advisory as other sports cancel.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s high temps and humidity didn’t stop fans or athletes as Ludlow faced off against West Springfield.

“I’m sweating. It’s really hot out actually. It is humid. It’s pretty muggy,” said Tristan Moss, a fan attending the event.

A lively crowd supported the Ludlow Varsity Girl’s Soccer team during the game as they played through a heat advisory, which will remain in effect here in Hampden County through Friday.

“It’s definitely difficult. You definitely lose momentum during the game. You’re sweating, you need to make sure you get the water in but me and the rest of my team were used to playing in the heat, used to playing in the summer and we were able to adjust,” said Captain of the Ludlow Girl’s soccer team, Emma Ellis.

The senior told us playing through weather like this requires mental strength and prioritizing hydration.

“It’s just encouraging each other at practice to make sure we’re drinking. We have the jug and cups of water so you just have to stay hydrated the day, the day before that, and even the day before that,” said Ellis.

While the heat forced other schools in the district, like Springfield and Holyoke, to call for early dismissals and cancel outdoor activities, fans say the hot temps didn’t impact their decision to come out.

“I didn’t really think about it till I left the house,” said one fan.

“I didn’t think about it at all. As you can see, I’m wearing jeans so I didn’t think too hard about it at all,” said Moss.

Fans say when it comes to beating the heat extra water is a must.

“The managers on the bench brought us some water to help us out. Applause to them for that,” said Moss.

Ludlow beat West Springfield 2-0 Wednesday and with this being Ludlow’s first official game of the season, Ellis says she’s hoping the rest of the season will be cooler but either way the team will be ready.

