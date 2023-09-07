Officials warn of spotted lanternfly infestation in Holyoke

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Holyoke officials report that there’s been an infestation of a nuisance insect in the city.

The state’s Department of Agricultural Resources said that the insect, commonly known as the spotted lanternfly, attacks tree-of-heaven, grapes, maple trees, hops vines, and many other types of plants.

It’s not immediately known how the insect got to Holyoke and authorities do not yet know the extent of the infestation.

The spotted lanternfly could impact grape and wine producers and other agricultural commodities, as well as have the potential to interfere outdoor activities when infestations reach high levels because of the adult spotted lanternfly’s swarming behavior in the late summer and fall.

The insect does not bite or sting.  Rather, officials said they create a nuisance because they can gather in large numbers near people and cover anything they are on with a sticky, sugary waste called honeydew.

State and federal surveyors will be in Holyoke over the next several weeks to check trees in the area.

People are being asked to report any possible spotted lanternfly sightings to the state by clicking here.

