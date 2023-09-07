One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police officer died and another was hurt in a crash that happened Wednesday night.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin identified the officer who died as Bobby Garten.

Hartford officials identified the officer who died in a crash on Sept. 6 as Bobby Garten. (Hartford Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 30)

The officer who was hurt was idenified as Brian Kearney.

City officials held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“My heart and prayers and the love and prayers of our whole city are with Officer Garten’s parents, family, loved ones, friends and colleagues, and the entire HPD family,” Bronin said. “Bobby Garten loved this city, loved the Hartford Police Department, served our community with distinction, courage, skill and compassion, and this loss is immeasurable for all who loved, served with, and knew him. Officer Garten and his family have our everlasting respect and gratitude.”

Hartford police Chief Jason Thody said the department is devastated.

“[Bobby] was an amazing person that exemplified what it means to be a Hartford Police Officer. His commitment to serve was above reproach,” Thody said. “Our HPD family has come together to support Bobby’s family, honor his memory, and do what he would want us to do, protect and serve the Hartford community.”

Incident began as a traffic stop

Police said the incident began when other traffic officers tried to pull over a blue Honda after the driver blew through a red light. The traffic unit also reported that the car did not have registered plates.

When the traffic officers walked up to the Honda, the driver took off down Broad Street, blew through two more red lights, and slammed into the cruiser that had Garten inside.

The crash happened on Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street, according to Hartford police.

Police said the car was not being pursued before the crash happened.

Bronin’s office said the driver had been traveling at a high rate of speed.

The police cruiser and the Honda were visible in the area when Channel 3′s crew arrived, both with damage. The large area was roped off by police tape. State troopers were on the scene to take photos and look for evidence.

Hartford police confirmed that Garten was pronounced dead at the hospital.

They said Kearney was listed in stable but guarded condition.

Teen suspect taken into custody

Channel 3 was told that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Richard Barrington, of Hartford, was taken into custody.

Hartford police planned to charge him with failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to renew registration, misuse of plates, and interfering with a police officer.

Procession leaves hospital for medical examiners office

It was an emotional morning for the law enforcement community.

A procession left St. Francis Hospital in Hartford to bring the body of the fallen officer to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington. The procession headed down Interstate 84.

Officers could be seen filtering out of the facility.

Large police presence at the hospital

A lot of officers were at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford later Thursday morning.

That was where the officer who survived remained.

Dozens of officers could be seen standing together outside of their cruisers hugging, talking, and showing support as they waited for updates.

Garten was said to have been an 8 year veteran of the Hartford Police Department.

Police departments, public officials, and others from around the state have sent condolences to the Hartford Police Department.

Flags directed to half staff

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half staff in honor of Garten.

“The passing of Officer Garten is heartbreaking, and I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Hartford Police Department,” Lamont said. “This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers that law enforcement face every day as they protect our neighborhoods. Officer Garten dedicated his life and his career to public safety, and we salute his courage, integrity, and commitment to the people of our capital city. I urge the residents of Connecticut to keep Officer Garten’s family and the Hartford Police Department in their prayers.”

Lamont’s office said flags should be lowered immediately and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.