Retired Springfield police sergeant reflects on death of Hartford officer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local reaction is pouring in after a Hartford police officer died in the line of duty and a second officer was also hurt in an overnight crash.

“This is a devastating loss for our community and our department and our whole city is grieving,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

For the first time in 27 years, a Hartford police officer has died in the line of duty and a second officer was left seriously injured in a late night crash Wednesday.

“I think if you asked anybody in the police department about him, they would say he was the guy who was always smiling. He really loved the work when he got on the job,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

On Thursday, Hartford Police identified 34-year-old Bobby Garten as the passenger who died and Officer Brian Kearney as the driver, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Police said their cruiser was hit by a driver who was traveling at high speed who had sped through two red lights right before the collision. The crash happened last night around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Asylum Avenue and Cogswell Street. The driver, 18-year-old Richard Barrington, an eleventh grader in Hartford, was taken into custody.

“The repercussions from something like that happening involved the community that he served in the surrounding area, it really does affect people that are close to law enforcement. It shows the general public these guys and women out there are serving the public and, quite often, they don’t go home at night to their own families,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and AIC Criminal Justice Professor John Delaney.

LEARN MORE: One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash

Delaney told Western Mass News some of the challenges those in blue face every day.

“Police officers, in this generation, are extremely highly qualified and they are well educated and go through rigorous training. They have their tool belts, all of this knowledge in regard to self-defense, arrests, how to help people save lives. The only thing you really can’t do is stop a bullet,” Delaney added.

With the annual Ride to Remember set for Saturday to honor fallen officers, he said Officer Garten will be top of mind.

“While all those 400 people are riding around the state, 80 miles, that’s going to be foremost in my mind that we are doing it for those who can’t,” Delaney said.

The suspect was injured in the crash, but did appear in court to face charges this afternoon. He is being held on a one million dollar bond.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.