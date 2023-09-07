Saturday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to half a billion dollars
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday’s Powerball jackpot now sits at an estimated $500 million with a cash option of $242.4 million.
The drawing will be the 22nd drawing since the jackpot was last hit on July 19.
Tickets can be bought up until Saturday night at 9:50 p.m. and the winning numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m. the same night.
