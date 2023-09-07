Springfield Public Schools to dismiss early Friday due to hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The hot weather has prompted one of the area’s largest school districts to dismiss early for another day this week.

Springfield Public Schools said that classes will be dismissed early on Friday, on the following schedule, and there will be no after-school activities on Friday.

The decision to have an early dismissal Friday comes after the district also decided to release students early on Wednesday and Thurdsay because of the temperatures.

