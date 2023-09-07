Three alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life

ATHOL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman died Thursday morning after a three-alarm fire started at a single-family home in Athol.

It appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause remains under investigation, per the Athol Fire Department.

The three-alarm fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in a two-story home on Fern Street in Athol.

When Firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was already fully involved, with heavy smoke

and flames present. The fire quickly went from a one-alarm fire to two, to three, which prompted multiple departments to respond. 40 firefighters fought the fire for around an hour.

Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said the victim was a beloved member of the community and active in her church and neighborhood.

The State Fire Marshall wants to remind people to stay attentive when using anything that could start a fire in the kitchen.

“I want to remind everyone to stay safe in the kitchen. Don’t leave food cooking unattended, and in the event of a fire on the stovetop use a lid or baking sheet to smother the flames. If you can’t put it out quickly, then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” said State Fire Marshal, Jon Davine.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.