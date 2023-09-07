Three alarm fire in Athol claims one woman’s life

It appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause remains under...
It appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause remains under investigation, per the Athol Fire Department.(WOWT)
By Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHOL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman died Thursday morning after a three-alarm fire started at a single-family home in Athol.

It appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause remains under investigation, per the Athol Fire Department.

The three-alarm fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in a two-story home on Fern Street in Athol.

When Firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was already fully involved, with heavy smoke

and flames present. The fire quickly went from a one-alarm fire to two, to three, which prompted multiple departments to respond. 40 firefighters fought the fire for around an hour.

Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said the victim was a beloved member of the community and active in her church and neighborhood.

The State Fire Marshall wants to remind people to stay attentive when using anything that could start a fire in the kitchen.

“I want to remind everyone to stay safe in the kitchen. Don’t leave food cooking unattended, and in the event of a fire on the stovetop use a lid or baking sheet to smother the flames. If you can’t put it out quickly, then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” said State Fire Marshal, Jon Davine.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
Lee now a major hurricane. The East Coast will need to watch for a close pass next week!
Final Heat Advisory Friday along with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a disease that’s the fifth leading cause of...
Springfield woman continues to help community years after death from ovarian cancer
Lee now a major hurricane. The East Coast will need to watch for a close pass next week!
Janna's Thursday Evening Tropics Update
They’ve experienced lots of up and down with foot traffic, but this week, an act of kindness...
Customer leaves $500 tip for workers at Amherst restaurant
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Line-of-duty death of Hartford officer mourned by Springfield, Chicopee police