Ware Police warning of several overnight vehicle break-ins

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Ware Police are warning residents after several vehicles were broken into overnight.

They noted that the break-ins were reported in Ware, Palmer, and Warren and that the incidents may be linked to the same individual or individuals.

Ware Police are urging people to keep your vehicles locked overnight and make sure you don’t store valuables in your car.

if you’ve been a victim of, or have any information about, these incidents, you are asked to contact your local police department.

