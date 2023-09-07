West Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Jalissa Wilson, 15, ran away from home on August 7. She’s believed to frequent areas in Connecticut, Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Wilson is approximately 5′ tall, weighs approximately 130 to 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.