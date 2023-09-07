West Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Jalissa Wilson
Jalissa Wilson(West Springfield Police)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Jalissa Wilson, 15, ran away from home on August 7. She’s believed to frequent areas in Connecticut, Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Wilson is approximately 5′ tall, weighs approximately 130 to 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A man was arrested after police seized a loaded large capacity gun in Springfield on Monday...
Police seize large-capacity rifle from passenger’s lap in Springfield
Three people are facing charges after an investigation into alleged drug sales in Holyoke.
Holyoke drug investigation leads to 3 arrests
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Heat & humidity continue; late day storms possible

Latest News

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Ware Police are warning residents after several vehicles were broken into overnight.
Ware Police warning of several overnight vehicle break-ins
Two men are facing charges after a gun arrest earlier this week in Chicopee.
2 men arrested on gun, drug charges in Chicopee
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Western Mass school districts dismiss early due to expected high temperatures